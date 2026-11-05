BSE Share Price Live - Stock rallies 6% after Q2 FY27 | Net profit rises 45% to ₹809 Crore

5 Nov 2026 , 12:56 PM
BSE share price jumped more than 6% in early afternoon trade on Thursday, November 5, after reporting a 45% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profits in Q2 FY27.
BSE’s scrip has been one of the top gainers in the Nifty index after reporting robust growth in earnings for the year.
At 12:47:14 PM IST, BSE was trading at ₹3,822.90, up 6.15% or ₹221.40 on the NSE. The scrip hit an intra-day high of ₹3,842.
Shares in BSE have surged 41.6% so far in 2026, while the Nifty 50 index has fallen 6.9%. The company currently has a market cap of around ₹1.52 lakh crore.
BSE reported a 45% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profits to ₹809 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹558 crore. However, profits fell by about 7% sequentially. Revenue grew by 34.1% however dropped 8.5% sequentially. EBITDA grew by 43% year-on-year to ₹973 crore. The EBITDA margin rose to 67.9% from 63.7% in Q2 FY26. Net profits (excluding CDSL share) rose by 45.7% to ₹783 crore. Other income grew to ₹118 crore.
|Particulars
|Q2 FY27
|Year-on-year change
|Consolidated net profit
|₹809 crore
|+45%
|Revenue
|—
|+34.1%
|EBITDA
|₹973 crore
|+43%
|EBITDA margin
|67.9%
|Up from 63.7%
|Net profit excluding CDSL’s share
|₹783 crore
|+45.7%
|Other income
|₹118 crore
|—
Derivatives turnover in terms of premiums increased by 50% year-on-year. However, it fell 24% sequentially.
This implies that the derivatives turnover was much higher than the previous year. However, turnover has dipped sequentially.
This is an important factor to note as derivatives turnover drives transaction related revenue for BSE. If turnover recovers further, the company might see better revenue and earnings.
BSE continued to rise on Thursday after announcing its Q2 results.
The scrip was trading at ₹3,822.90, up 6.15% on the NSE at 12:47:14 PM IST on November 5, 2026.
|Price Metric
|Value
|Previous close
|₹3,601.50
|Opening price
|₹3,665.00
|Day’s high
|₹3,842.00
|Day’s low
|₹3,651.70
|Current price
|₹3,822.90
|Change
|+6.15%
The rise in the share price reflects the impressive growth in earnings. Consolidated net profits grew 45% and EBITDA grew 43%. The company also saw an increase in operating margin.
Derivatives turnover also grew 50% year-on-year showing that turnover is higher than a year ago. This may have boosted optimism around the recovery in transaction related revenues.
However, the fall in revenue, net profits and derivatives turnover shows that the recovery is not consistent across quarters. Investors will be looking to see if turnover improves further.
The following factors may affect the performance of BSE in the coming quarters:
Overall, the Q2 FY27 results showed that BSE has seen strong year-on-year growth. The 6% rise in the share price shows that investors are optimistic. However, the fall in revenue, profit and turnover will be an important factor to watch.
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