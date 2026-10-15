Canara Bank Share Price Falls 6% Near 52-Week Low After ₹15,000 Crore ECL Provision Warning

Canara Bank shares traded lower by 6.12 per cent to ₹117.12 after the opening bell on Thursday, October 15, nearly touching the 52-week low of ₹116.51 hit on October 7. The shares dipped on reports that the bank could be recording a one-time Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning worth ₹15,000 crore plus losses on treasury investments in the September quarter. The market was rattled by the management’s disclosures on ECL provisioning even though the bank’s quarterly results showed improvement in net profit and net interest income.

Canara Bank Share Price: Key Details

Particulars Details Previous closing price ₹124.76 Price in early trade ₹117.12 Intraday low ₹116.71 52-week low ₹116.51 Early-trade decline 6.12% Trading volume at 9:33 AM 2.05 crore shares Volume vs. 30-day average 1.47 times

The shares of Canara Bank dipped below ₹118 in early trade on Thursday and were eyeing the 52-week low. The volumes were also better than the 30-day average on the BSE.

Why Is Canara Bank Share Price Falling?

The shares of Canara Bank fell on the back of management’s disclosures on higher provisioning needs in the wake of transition to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) accounting standard and losses on treasury investments. ECL provisioning estimate jumps to ₹15,000 crore MD & CEO Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the bank’s one-time ECL provisioning could range between ₹12,000-15,000 crore, which was higher by ₹3,000 crore than the initially estimated amount.

The Reserve Bank has allowed the banks to transition to the new accounting standard for provisioning over a period of up to five years. Canara Bank management expects to take about two years to recognise the provisioning, subject to market and yield curve conditions. The provisioning timeline is critical since higher provisioning recognised over a shorter period would hurt the bank’s profit for the period. The management warned that the RoA (return on assets) for Canara Bank could dip below 1 per cent due to additional provisioning burden.

However, the impact would depend on when the provisioning is recognised, the quantum of provisioning and the bank’s profits during the transition period. Treasury losses add to the woes Canara Bank also reported losses on its investment portfolio for the September quarter. For the available-for-sale (AFS) portfolio, the bank recorded an impairment of around ₹1,300 crore after setting off against the AFS reserve. For the fair-value-through-profit-and-loss (FVTPL) portfolio, the bank recorded a loss of around ₹55 crore, as compared to a profit of ₹555 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The fluctuation in bond yields impacts the valuation of the fixed-income portfolios for banks. However, the impact varies for different kinds of portfolios based on accounting treatments.

Canara Bank Q2FY27 Results: Profit jumps 8.4%

Even as the management guided on higher provisioning needs in the future, Canara Bank’s results for the September quarter showed improvement. The bank’s net profit for July-September 2026 came at ₹5,175 crore, up 8.4 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

Financial metric Q2 FY27 performance Net profit ₹5,175 crore Year-on-year net profit growth 8.40% Net interest income (NII) More than ₹11,000 crore Year-on-year NII growth 20.39% Gross NPA ratio 1.33% Net NPA ratio 0.30%

Net interest income (NII) – the difference between the interest earned on loans and investments and the interest paid on deposits and borrowings – grew by over 20 per cent YoY, to more than ₹11,000 crore. Besides, the bank’s net profit also grew for the second consecutive quarter, demonstrating the bank’s ability to generate income despite the pressure on its balance sheet. The critical question is whether the growth in income would be enough to offset the provisioning costs.

Canara Bank’s asset quality remains healthy

Canara Bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 1.33 per cent as of September 2026. The bank’s net NPA stood at 0.3 per cent for the same period. The NPA levels indicate the percentage of loans that are either performing or non-performing. In other words, the lower the number, the better it is for the bank. This is in contrast to the management’s warning on ECL provisioning needs. The ECL provisioning impact on the balance sheet is still unknown since the new standard is yet to be implemented. It is important to note that the new provisioning standard is fundamentally different from the existing provisioning methodology. It is forward-looking, which means that the banks need to consider the probability of defaults over the loans’ lifetime. Consequently, transitioning to ECL provisioning can hurt the balance sheets of even healthy banks like Canara Bank.

What Investors Should Do?

Canara Bank’s performance in the near term will be dictated by the ECL provisioning impact on its income statement and balance sheet, the timeline for recognising the provisioning, interest rates and the bank’s ability to sustain its operating profits. The recent fall in the share price indicates that the market is pricing in a significant hit to the bank’s profits due to higher provisioning needs. However, the bank’s performance in the next 12-24 months will determine whether the fall in share price is justified.

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