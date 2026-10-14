Canara Bank Share Price Rises 3.44% as Q2 FY27 Net Profit Grows 8%

Canara Bank shares moved higher on Wednesday after the public sector lender reported an 8% year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter. The stock was trading at ₹124.58 on the NSE at 2:41 PM, up 3.44% from its previous close of ₹120.44.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹5,175 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4,774 crore in the same quarter last year. Higher net interest income and an improvement in asset quality were among the key numbers in the results.

Canara Bank Q2 FY27 Results: Interest Income Rises

Canara Bank’s total income increased to ₹40,931 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹38,598 crore a year earlier. Interest income also moved higher, reaching ₹35,159 crore against ₹31,544 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned on loans and investments and interest paid on deposits, rose around 20% to ₹11,005 crore from ₹9,141 crore.

Operating profit edged up to ₹8,758 crore from ₹8,588 crore. The increase was more modest than the rise in NII, showing that stronger core interest income did not translate into an equivalent jump in operating profit.

Bad Loans Fall, Provisions Ease

Asset quality showed a marked improvement over the year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.33% of gross advances as of September 2026, compared with 2.35% a year earlier. Net NPAs fell to 0.30% from 0.54%.

The bank also set aside less money for bad loans. Provisions declined to ₹1,339 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,504 crore in the year-ago quarter. Lower provisions can support profitability by reducing the amount set aside to cover potential loan losses.

Canara Bank Share Price: Key Levels

Particulars Details Previous close ₹120.44 Opening price ₹120.45 Intraday high ₹126.47 Intraday low ₹119.62 Price at 2:41 PM ₹124.58 Change +3.44%

What Do the Results Show?

Canara Bank’s quarterly numbers point to growth in core interest income alongside better reported asset quality. Net profit rose 8%, while NII increased 20% and both gross and net NPA ratios declined from their year-ago levels.

Operating profit, however, grew only slightly. The next results will offer more clarity on how the bank manages operating costs, deposit expenses and credit growth while maintaining asset quality.

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