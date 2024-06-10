Castrol India launches three new engine oil products

A new line of products under the Castrol EDGE brand has been introduced today by Castrol India. Three new versions of its engine oil, for passenger cars, have been introduced.
The revolutionary Castrol EDGE is designed to outperform strict industry standards by at least 30%. The whole PowerBoost TechnologyTM range is engineered and tested to match the most recent OEM specifications, giving drivers the assurance to demand more power and acceleration when they need it most.
EDGE SUV for high performance and premium SUVs, EDGE Euro Car for top European OEMs including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Porsche, and EDGE Hybrid specifically designed for hybrid engines are among the products being introduced.
