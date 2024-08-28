iifl-logo
Chinese Supplier to Power Tata Motors' Electric Vehicles

28 Aug 2024 , 11:26 AM

According to Live Mint, Tata Motors would acquire battery packs for its electric vehicles from a Chinese company.

According to Business Daily, Tata Motors will buy batteries from China’s Octillion Power Systems to address performance difficulties while also diversifying its supply and technology base. The Indian automaker now gets its batteries from Tata AutoComp systems.

The leading electric vehicle manufacturer presently sells a variety of EVs in India, including the EV versions of the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, and the recently announced Curvv.ev. The carmaker is also anticipated to offer an EV version of the Harrier.

According to the source who talked to Business Daily, the Curvv.ev will be the first to feature an Octillion battery.

Tata Motors recently become the first Indian company to rank among the top ten most valuable global automakers. This feat comes after Tata Motors’ stock price increased by more than 50% this year and more than 101% in 2023. On July 31st, the company’s market capitalisation topped $51 billion, making it India’s most valuable automotive firm.

Related Tags

  • batteries
  • China
  • EV
  • India
  • Tata Motors
