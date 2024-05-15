iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cipla promoters may sell up to 2.53% of their stake today

15 May 2024 , 09:48 AM

Eight months after the promoter-stake-sale talks with Torrent Pharma broke down, certain members of the Hamied family, who established Cipla, are planning to sell shares through block sales, according to news reports.

According to them, Okasa Pharma, another promoter group company, and MK Hamied’s wife Shirin and their daughters Samina and Rumana will sell a stake of up to 2.53% for an estimated ₹2,637 Crore.

Days after the corporation released its best-ever yearly results, the move has sparked rumours that more deals of this nature might be forthcoming. News reports said that fractures within the family resulted from the $7 billion sale falling through after protracted negotiations last year.

The three individuals mentioned above possess 4.24% of Cipla, with Osaka Pharma owning the remaining 0.02%. At a price of ₹1,289.50-1,357.35 per share, they are willing to sell up to 20.45 million shares, for a total deal value of around ₹2,637 Crore ($316 million). That represents a 0-5% discount to Cipla’s Tuesday closing NSE price of ₹1,357.35.

As of the end of March, the promoters held 33.47% of the company’s shares in total.

The chairman Yusuf Hamied, his younger brother MK Hamied, and his daughter Samina are the three promoter family members serving on the Cipla board in non-executive roles.

The corporation stated that Samina’s resignation as executive vice chairperson in January was due to personal and family obligations. The board of the corporation has seven independent directors, in addition to Umang Vora, MD and worldwide CEO, and S Radhakrishnan, former CFO. MK Hamied and Yusuf are eighty years old.

On May 10, Cipla announced a 10% increase in revenue to ₹6,163 Crore and a 79% increase in fourth-quarter profit to ₹939 Crore. Its highest-ever ebitda margin of 24.6% was posted for FY24. Sales jumped 14% to ₹25,455 Crore, while profit increased 47% to a record ₹4,106 Crore for the year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Cipla
  • promoters
  • stake sale
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.