Coal India logs net profit of ₹10,943.50 Crore in Q1FY25

On Wednesday (July 31), Coal India Ltd (CIL) declared a net profit of ₹10,943.5 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

The company’s revenue from operations was ₹36,464.6 Crore. The operating EBITDA was 5.6% in the first quarter of this fiscal year. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 39.3%.

The state-run miner’s offtake – the quantity of coal sold or pledged to be sold – increased 5.5%, trailing the 7.9% increase in production recorded earlier this month.

During the April-June quarter, India saw a substantial increase in power demand due to strong manufacturing sector activity and high heat conditions in a summer that lasted into March-May and into June.

Coal India mostly produces non-coking coal for power generation and industrial use, with some coking coal for steelmaking and washed coal.

Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian public sector organisation under the control of Ministry of Coal, Government of India. It is headquartered in Kolkata. It is the world’s largest government-owned coal producer.

At around 12.44 PM, Coal India was trading 3.27% higher at ₹539.25, against the previous close of ₹522.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹541.50, and ₹528, respectively.

