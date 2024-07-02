CSB Bank's deposits up y-o-y by 22.2%; loan disbursal up y-o-y by 17.7%

According to reports, the bank’s total deposits reached ₹29,920 Crore, up 0.68% QoQ from ₹29,719 Crore and 22.2% YoY from ₹24,476 Crore.

The bank’s gross advances increased to ₹25,099 Crore, up 2.15% QoQ from ₹24,572 Crore and 17.7% YoY from ₹21,307 Crore.

CSB Bank’s net profit decreased by 3.1% YoY to ₹151.5 Crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024. In FY23’s equivalent quarter, CSB Bank reported a net profit of ₹156.4 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 11% to ₹387 Crore from ₹349 Crore in Q4 FY23. NII is the difference between a bank’s lending income and the interest it pays to depositors.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were reported 1.47% in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.22% in the third quarter of FY24. Net NPAs were 0.51%, compared to 0.31% in the previous quarter. Gross NPAs in Q4 were ₹361 Crore, up from ₹278.7 Crore in Q3, while net NPAs decreased by ₹124.9 Crore to ₹702.3 Crore.

The Catholic Syrian Bank, founded in 1920, is headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. Currently, it is one of the oldest banks in Kerala. In India, the bank has 609 branches, including three asset recovery locations, three service branches, and 468 ATMs dispersed around the country.

At around 2.21 PM, CSB Bank was trading 1.92% higher at ₹382.45, against the previous close of ₹375.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹403.20, and ₹377.05, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com