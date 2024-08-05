DGGI Closes GST Notice Against Infosys for 2017-18

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has closed the pre-show cause notice proceedings against Infosys Ltd for the 2017-18 fiscal year (Apr-Mar). According to the pre-show cause notice, the GST amount for 2017-18 was ₹3,898 crore, Infosys said.
The company received a pre-show cause notice from the DGGI for five years up to March 2022. Although Karnataka state GST authorities had issued a pre-show cause notice for the payment of ₹32,403 crore in GST for these five years, they have withdrawn the notice and directed the company to submit further responses to the DGGI. Infosys stated that it has responded to the pre-show cause notice issued by the DGGI.
