Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd witnessed its stock price jump 11.26% to INR 12238.75 after reporting its Q2 FY27 results. Despite a steep fall in net profits (-45% YoY), the 47% revenue improvement was largely in–line with analyst forecasts.
Consolidated profits before non-controlling interests fell 45% YoY to INR 411 crore. However, revenues were up 47% to INR 21806 crore, driven by a 35% increase in ASPs, growth in mobile manufacturing and solid product mix.
|Particulars
|Q2 FY27 Performance
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|₹21,806 crore
|+47%
|Profit before non-controlling interest
|₹411 crore
|-45%
|EBITDA margin
|2.7%
|18 bps below consensus
|Average selling price
|—
|+35%
|Share price
|₹12,238.75
|+11.26%
Despite revenues being higher than expected and PAT above expectations, the EBITDA margin was down 18 bps below consensus, at 2.7%. Gross margins were impacted and this was partly offset by improvements in the bottom line.
The stock rose on the back of strong revenue growth and an in–line report.
A strong 35% increase in ASPs. This was driven by a favourable product mix and increased value per unit sold, said analysts. Volume was broadly in–line with management. Revenues and PAT were higher than expected.
The group continued to gain market share in the smartphone manufacturing space in India. This was despite the market seeing volumes down 16% YoY.
It shows that the group can continue to grow its market share even amid falling industry volumes.
However there is caution from analysts as demand in the festive period was weaker which could cause increased channel stock which could hurt performance in Q3 FY27.
Delay in Vivo JV
Operations at Dixon Technologies’ Vivo joint venture have been delayed. Previously the operations were set to begin in Q3 FY27 but now will begin in Q4 FY27.
Volume guidance intact
Despite this the group has maintained its full year volume guidance of 3.3–3.4 crore units (excluding the Vivo JV). Volumes per quarter were also set at 70-75 lakh units and volumes remained broadly within this range.
Margins are also a key focus. Gross margins were pressured and analysts will be watching how this is impacting the bottom line.
Overall, the Q2 FY27 results from Dixon Technologies show a mixed picture. The 47% revenue growth was driven by increasing ASPs and increasing market share, however margin pressure will be a key thing to watch. Overall it will be important for the group to drive growth while improving margins.
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