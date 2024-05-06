iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

D-Mart's consolidated profit up y-o-y by 22.5% in March quarter

6 May 2024 , 10:22 AM

Retail chain D-Mart is owned and operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd. On Saturday, May 4, the company announced a 22.5% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, coming in at ₹563.3 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, that amount was ₹460 Crore.

Compared to ₹10,594 Crore in the same quarter last year, the company’s revenue increased 20% YoY to ₹12,727 Crore this quarter.

The retailer’s operating profit increased 22.3% year over year to ₹944 Crore, and its operating profit margin increased to 7.4% from 7.3% in the quarter ending in March 2023.

Comparing the fourth quarter of this financial year to the same quarter last year, basic EPS increased to ₹9.28 from ₹7.80.

According to a stock exchange filing by Avenue Supermarts, 41 stores were added in FY24 and 24 stores were added in the reporting quarter.

“We saw growth at the end of the year in the three major financial metrics: revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. DMart stores that are two years or older saw a 9.9% growth in FY 2024 over FY 2023. The managing director and Managing Director of Avenue Supermarts, Neville Noronha, stated, “We have 284 stores that are two years or older.”

Noronha remarked, “General merchandise and apparel continued to contribute more in Q4 of FY 2024. This increase in mix is reflected in our Gross Margin (Q4 FY 2024 vs Q4 FY 2023) improvement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

