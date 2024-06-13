Dr Reddy’s to market Ingenus' cancer treatment injection in USA

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has inked a licensing agreement with US-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, to commercialise Cyclophosphamide injection, which is used to treat cancer. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC have signed a license agreement, according to a regulatory filing from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL).

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Inc (Dr Reddy’s USA) has licensed from Ingenus the exclusive rights to commercialise Cyclophosphamide injection in strengths of 500 mg/2.5mL; 1g/5mL; and 2g/10mL in the United States, it added.

According to the filing, Dr. Reddy’s USA will commercialise the Cyclophosphamide injection in the United States and will pay Ingenus 50% of the estimated profit share, with no further consideration payable.

According to IQVIA, the sales of the aforementioned Ingenus product for the preceding 12 months ended March 2024 totaled USD 51.8 million.

According to the company, the parties will sign a commercial supply agreement under which Ingenus will deliver the product to Dr. Reddy’s USA.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (Dr. Reddy’s) is a pharmaceutical company that produces and promotes generic formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars, and branded medicines. The company’s generic medications are used to treat gastrointestinal problems, various cancer types, pain, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, and pediatric illnesses.

At around 10.54 AM, Dr Reddy’s was trading flat at ₹6,055.70, against the previous close of ₹6,060.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,119.90, and ₹6,031.50, respectively.

