Emperium Targets ₹700 Crore Sales from Two Projects

Emperium Pvt Ltd, a real estate developer, expects to generate ₹700 crore from two residential projects in Haryana’s Gurgaon and Yamunanagar.

The company plans to build a premium home project on the Dwarka Motorway in Gurugram’s Sector 37-C, as well as a resort-style, sustainable 40-acre metropolis in Yamunanagar. The company will create more than 2.1 million square feet in the next 36 months in its two residential projects.

The premium housing project in Gurugram will meet the city’s expanding demand for premium residential spaces, complementing ongoing infrastructure projects such as metro expansion, new motorways, and smart urban spaces.

“Gurugram’s reputation as a corporate hub and the presence of a high-income populace provide a consistent demand for luxury houses. The city has seen significant infrastructure development; with continued urbanisation and the influx of professionals, demand for luxury homes is projected to stay strong,” said Ravi Saund, founder director of Emperium Pvt. Ltd.

Yamunanagar’s resort-style township intends to address increased demand for residential and commercial spaces, which is being driven by enhanced infrastructure and connectivity. Industrialisation and commercial activity are driving Yamunanagar’s urban expansion.

“The project emphasises sustainability, attracting potential buyers seeking eco-friendly living options,” said Hardeep Singh, Emperium Pvt. Ltd.’s founding director.

