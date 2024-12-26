First LNG Ship Arrives at Adani Mundra Port

The first-ever LNG-powered container ship to land at the port’s Container Terminal-CT4 is CMA CGM Fort Diamant, which was welcomed by AdPorts and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Mundra, the APSEZ said in a statement on Thursday.

With a length of 268 meters and a beam of 43 meters, this ship is the third in a line of 7,000 container-capacity LNG-powered ships. It links China and the Indian subcontinent via the CIMEX2K/AS-1 service, expanding international commerce lines.

According to APSEZ, “The ship’s seamless berthing at Mundra Port underscores Adani Ports’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

The largest port in India and the showpiece of the APSEZ is Adani’s Mundra port, which has modern facilities to handle ships up to 21 meters deep and is well-connected via highways, rail lines, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The maritime industry’s continued dedication to lowering carbon emissions is shown in the use of LNG as a fuel source. Ships that run on LNG provide a greener, cleaner substitute for conventional marine fuels, aiding in the global shift to sustainable maritime practices.

Mundra Port has established itself as a major container center in South Asia by hosting some of the biggest container ships to port in India in the past, such as MSC Anna and APL Raffles.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com