GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit slips ~31% at ₹1,886 Crore

GAIL (India) Limited announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and logged a 30.77% year-on-year decline in its net profit. The business posted a net profit of ₹1,886 Crore for the quarter under review.

In the previous corresponding quarter, it logged a net profit of ₹2,723.98 Crore. The net profit came in substantially lower than street estimates of ₹1,978 Crore.

The revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at ₹34,768 Crore.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹3,334 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was slightly lower than the street estimate of ₹3,389 Crore. The company’s EBITDA margin came in at 9.6%.

Furthermore, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director announced a capex of ₹3,176 Crore during the quarter under review. This mainly includes investment on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity combination to JVs etc.

He also added that the company has received the approval for capacity expansion at its Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from existing 3.25 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) to 6.5 MTPA. This also includes a capex of ₹5,000 Crore. The company expects to complete this within a period of 3 years. With this project, the company could be able to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions.

