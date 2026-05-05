Gautam Exim announces stock split and issues bonus shares - Read details here

Gautam Exim Limited witnessed strong investor interest in recent trading sessions, driven by major corporate action announcements approved at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 30, 2026. The micro-cap stock saw sharp intraday movement, followed by volatility and profit booking as traders reacted to the developments.

Strong Intraday Momentum in Gautam Exim Stock

The stock of Gautam Exim Limited recorded a notable intraday spike of around 4.53%, briefly touching a high of ₹331 before witnessing a pullback. However, the momentum did not sustain throughout the session.

Later in the trading day, the stock was seen fluctuating, even slipping to around ₹319.70 (down nearly 0.87%) at 2:30 PM on the BSE, reflecting heightened volatility after the initial surge.

At the time of observation, the stock was trading around the ₹332 level, indicating active price discovery amid corporate developments.

Micro-Cap With a Market Cap of ₹102.29 Crore

Gautam Exim Limited remains a micro-cap company with a market capitalization of approximately ₹102.29 crore. Stocks in this category typically experience sharper price movements due to lower liquidity and higher retail participation sensitivity.

Major Corporate Actions Approved at EGM

The key driver behind the recent stock activity is the approval of significant corporate restructuring measures at the company’s EGM:

Stock Split (1:2 Ratio)

Each existing share will be split into two shares

Face value reduced from ₹10 to ₹5 per share

Increases share count while maintaining overall investment value

Bonus Issue (3:1 Ratio)

Shareholders will receive 3 bonus shares for every 1 share held

Substantially increases total outstanding shares in the market

Impact of Stock Split and Bonus Issue

The combined effect of the stock split and bonus issue is expected to:

Increase total number of outstanding shares significantly

Improve stock affordability for retail investors

Enhance liquidity and trading activity

Attract broader market participation

These corporate actions do not change the fundamental value of shareholder holdings but improve stock accessibility and market depth.

llustration of Shareholding Impact

To understand the impact clearly:

100 shares held before corporate action After 1:2 stock split = 200 shares After 3:1 bonus issue = 800 shares



While the number of shares increases substantially, the overall investment value remains unchanged, adjusted for price corrections.

Market Reaction: Sentiment vs Volatility

The announcement of the stock split and bonus issue initially triggered positive market sentiment, leading to a sharp intraday rally. However, this was followed by:

Short-term profit booking by traders

Increased intraday volatility

Price fluctuations within a narrow range

Such behavior is typical in micro-cap stocks following major corporate announcements, where speculative interest often drives early momentum.

Outlook

Going forward, Gautam Exim Limited may continue to see elevated trading activity as the corporate actions are implemented and adjusted in the market. Investors are likely to monitor:

Post-adjustment price stabilization

Liquidity improvements after increased share count

Sustained retail participation following affordability gains

Gautam Exim Limited’s recent surge highlights how corporate actions like stock splits and bonus issues can significantly influence short-term market behavior. While the long-term value remains unchanged, the increased liquidity and accessibility are expected to reshape trading dynamics in the stock.

As always, investors should be cautious of volatility in micro-cap stocks and focus on fundamentals alongside corporate announcements.

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