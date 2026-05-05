Gautam Exim announces stock split and issues bonus shares - Read details here

Gautam Exim Limited witnessed strong investor interest in recent trading sessions, driven by major corporate action announcements approved at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 30, 2026. The micro-cap stock saw sharp intraday movement, followed by volatility and profit booking as traders reacted to the developments.
The stock of Gautam Exim Limited recorded a notable intraday spike of around 4.53%, briefly touching a high of ₹331 before witnessing a pullback. However, the momentum did not sustain throughout the session.
Later in the trading day, the stock was seen fluctuating, even slipping to around ₹319.70 (down nearly 0.87%) at 2:30 PM on the BSE, reflecting heightened volatility after the initial surge.
At the time of observation, the stock was trading around the ₹332 level, indicating active price discovery amid corporate developments.
Gautam Exim Limited remains a micro-cap company with a market capitalization of approximately ₹102.29 crore. Stocks in this category typically experience sharper price movements due to lower liquidity and higher retail participation sensitivity.
The key driver behind the recent stock activity is the approval of significant corporate restructuring measures at the company’s EGM:
The combined effect of the stock split and bonus issue is expected to:
These corporate actions do not change the fundamental value of shareholder holdings but improve stock accessibility and market depth.
To understand the impact clearly:
While the number of shares increases substantially, the overall investment value remains unchanged, adjusted for price corrections.
The announcement of the stock split and bonus issue initially triggered positive market sentiment, leading to a sharp intraday rally. However, this was followed by:
Such behavior is typical in micro-cap stocks following major corporate announcements, where speculative interest often drives early momentum.
Going forward, Gautam Exim Limited may continue to see elevated trading activity as the corporate actions are implemented and adjusted in the market. Investors are likely to monitor:
Gautam Exim Limited’s recent surge highlights how corporate actions like stock splits and bonus issues can significantly influence short-term market behavior. While the long-term value remains unchanged, the increased liquidity and accessibility are expected to reshape trading dynamics in the stock.
As always, investors should be cautious of volatility in micro-cap stocks and focus on fundamentals alongside corporate announcements.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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