iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Gautam Exim announces stock split and issues bonus shares - Read details here

5 May 2026 , 02:39 PM

Gautam Exim Limited witnessed strong investor interest in recent trading sessions, driven by major corporate action announcements approved at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 30, 2026. The micro-cap stock saw sharp intraday movement, followed by volatility and profit booking as traders reacted to the developments.

Strong Intraday Momentum in Gautam Exim Stock

The stock of Gautam Exim Limited recorded a notable intraday spike of around 4.53%, briefly touching a high of ₹331 before witnessing a pullback. However, the momentum did not sustain throughout the session.

Later in the trading day, the stock was seen fluctuating, even slipping to around ₹319.70 (down nearly 0.87%) at 2:30 PM on the BSE, reflecting heightened volatility after the initial surge.

At the time of observation, the stock was trading around the ₹332 level, indicating active price discovery amid corporate developments.

Micro-Cap With a Market Cap of ₹102.29 Crore

Gautam Exim Limited remains a micro-cap company with a market capitalization of approximately ₹102.29 crore. Stocks in this category typically experience sharper price movements due to lower liquidity and higher retail participation sensitivity.

Major Corporate Actions Approved at EGM

The key driver behind the recent stock activity is the approval of significant corporate restructuring measures at the company’s EGM:

Stock Split (1:2 Ratio)

  • Each existing share will be split into two shares
  • Face value reduced from ₹10 to ₹5 per share
  • Increases share count while maintaining overall investment value

Bonus Issue (3:1 Ratio)

  • Shareholders will receive 3 bonus shares for every 1 share held
  • Substantially increases total outstanding shares in the market

 

Impact of Stock Split and Bonus Issue

The combined effect of the stock split and bonus issue is expected to:

  • Increase total number of outstanding shares significantly
  • Improve stock affordability for retail investors
  • Enhance liquidity and trading activity
  • Attract broader market participation

These corporate actions do not change the fundamental value of shareholder holdings but improve stock accessibility and market depth.

llustration of Shareholding Impact

To understand the impact clearly:

  • 100 shares held before corporate action
    • After 1:2 stock split  = 200 shares
    • After 3:1 bonus issue = 800 shares

While the number of shares increases substantially, the overall investment value remains unchanged, adjusted for price corrections.

Market Reaction: Sentiment vs Volatility

The announcement of the stock split and bonus issue initially triggered positive market sentiment, leading to a sharp intraday rally. However, this was followed by:

  • Short-term profit booking by traders
  • Increased intraday volatility
  • Price fluctuations within a narrow range

Such behavior is typical in micro-cap stocks following major corporate announcements, where speculative interest often drives early momentum.

Outlook

Going forward, Gautam Exim Limited may continue to see elevated trading activity as the corporate actions are implemented and adjusted in the market. Investors are likely to monitor:

  • Post-adjustment price stabilization
  • Liquidity improvements after increased share count
  • Sustained retail participation following affordability gains

 

Gautam Exim Limited’s recent surge highlights how corporate actions like stock splits and bonus issues can significantly influence short-term market behavior. While the long-term value remains unchanged, the increased liquidity and accessibility are expected to reshape trading dynamics in the stock.

As always, investors should be cautious of volatility in micro-cap stocks and focus on fundamentals alongside corporate announcements.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #CorporateActions
  • #GautamEximLimited
  • #MicroCapStocks
  • #ShareMarketNews
  • #StockSplit
  • BonusIssue
  • BSE
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Asian Markets Wrap | Optimism boosts sentiments. All eyes on Trump-Xi Meeting

Asian Markets Wrap | Optimism boosts sentiments. All eyes on Trump-Xi Meeting

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|06:59 PM
Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|06:04 PM
L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|02:09 PM
Western Markets Wrap: Inflation Risks and Crude Above $100 put International Indices under pressure

Western Markets Wrap: Inflation Risks and Crude Above $100 put International Indices under pressure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|01:37 PM
Cipla Share Price: Stock surges 4% after Q4 Results and Dividend Announcement

Cipla Share Price: Stock surges 4% after Q4 Results and Dividend Announcement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|01:23 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.