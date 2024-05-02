iifl-logo
GE T&D gets new order from Power Grid

2 May 2024 , 01:30 PM

Following the company getting order from Power Grid Corporation of India for constructing a state transmission asset management centre (STAMC) in Odisha for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), GE T&D India’s share price surged by more than 2% to reach a 52-week high of ₹1,198 in early trade on May 2.

GE T&D India was trading at ₹1,159.50 at 13:25 p.m. on the NSE, up ₹13.00, or 1.47%.

Through real-time grid monitoring and control, the Centre hopes to assist OPTCL in running their grid more effectively, consistently, and resiliently, according to the business.

GE T&D India hopes to provide a complete turnkey solution covering hundreds of OPTCL substations with this project.

 

The advanced grid software solutions, which will be installed at four different locations throughout the state of Odisha, include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Video Monitoring System, Remote Accessibility System, and Automated Fault Analysis System, which will enable remote control of the substations after they are finished.

“We are overjoyed to have been chosen for this significant project in Odisha, marking a significant turning point in India’s progress towards net zero grids and decarbonisation. Sandeep Zanzaria, MD & CEO of GE T&D India, stated, “Our cutting-edge STAMC will enable PGCIL and OPTCL to optimise their grid operations, continue to integrate renewable energy sources more effectively, and ultimately contribute to a smarter, resilient, and more sustainable grid for the future.”

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) placed orders with the company in February 2024 for the delivery of 765 kV Shunt Reactors for PGCIL’s different transmission system projects in India. The orders were estimated to be valued ₹370 Crores.

  • GE T&D
  • Power Grid Corporation
