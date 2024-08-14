Gensol Engineering Consortium Wins PLI Bid

Gensol Engineering Limited today said its consortium with Matrix Gas and Renewables Limited has emerged as the winning bidder for 237 MW hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing capacity under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive Scheme.
With this, the consortium has secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including 63 MW, which it won in the first tranche of the tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.
This equates to a cumulative incentive of ₹450 crore under the PLI scheme, which offers incentives to companies for incremental sales from products manufactured in India.
