Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

2 Aug 2024 , 11:16 AM

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) announced on Thursday (August 1) that it has signed a formal agreement with Tyson India Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of Tyson Foods, Inc., to acquire a 49% share in Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), a GAVL subsidiary.

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

In 2008, GAVL established a JV with a Tyson Foods affiliate to manufacture and distribute processed poultry and veg food. GTFL sells items under the brand names Real Good Chicken and Yummiez, as well as live poultry birds.

Our collaboration with Tyson Foods has been quite beneficial. It enables us to utilise their expertise in vertically integrated chicken processing and product development, allowing us to modernise the way high-quality poultry products are designed, produced, and marketed in our country, according to Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet.

Godrej Tyson Foods operates in the B2C area with value-added goods such as Real Good Chicken and Godrej Yummiez, while in the B2B vertical, it distributes processed chicken to well-known brands spanning major hotel chains and quick service restaurants.

Having a presence in over 35 cities and growing, the company has initiated exporting items under the Godrej Yummiez brand to several nations.

