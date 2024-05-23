iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Grasim posts Rs 1,369 crore consolidated net profit in March quarter

23 May 2024 , 11:58 AM

Grasim Industries, a company of the Aditya Birla Group, recorded a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) of ₹1,369.8 Crore for the quarter ended March 8, which is almost the same as the ₹1,368.9 Crore reported during the same time last year.

Poor performance in its chemicals division and costs associated with the temporary shutdown of its joint venture company, AV Terrace Bay Inc., Canada, hurt the company’s profitability.

Grasim stated that a provision has been made for its projected exposure of ₹436 Crore and that it has recorded an impairment charge of ₹61.4 Crore for the advance against equity in AVTB.

Due to current market conditions, the joint venture company involved in the paper-grade pulp sector has temporarily halted operations at both its plant and its business, according to a regulatory filing made by Grasim on May 22.

According to the corporation, consolidated revenue was ₹37,727.1 Crore, up 12.7% over the prior year.  In the meantime, the board suggested a dividend for FY24 of ₹10 per equity share.

According to the business, the total outflow for the dividend, including the existing paid-up value of partially paid-up shares, would be ₹664 Crore.

The building materials division of the company recorded revenue of ₹20,919 Crore, up 11.25% year over year, with growth in B2B e-commerce and cement.  Despite the early losses from Paints and B2B E-commerce operations, EBITDA rose to ₹4,150 Crore, up 24% YoY, according to the company.

However, revenue fell by 13% YoY to ₹2,083 Crore, and profit for its chemicals division fell 47% YoY to ₹195 Crore. “Profitability has been impacted mainly due to the oversupply situation and weakness in demand of chlorine derivatives,” the business stated.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Grasim
  • Q4
  • result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.