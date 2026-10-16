iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.27% to ₹447 Crore; Stock reclaims after declining 3%

16 Oct 2026 , 02:36 PM

HDFC Life Insurance reported a 3.27% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹447.15 crore for Q2 FY26 on the back of increase in premium collections and new business value. However, the insurer reported a drop in its value of new business (VNB) margin, lower investment income and weaker policy persistency ratios. The company’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 8.6% year-on-year to ₹4,188 crore. Its value of new business climbed 7.6% to ₹1,009 crore, against ₹938 crore in the same quarter last year.

HDFC Life said that, before the impact of changes to GST on individual life insurance, its profit would have been 15% higher, while VNB growth would have stood at 11%. The VNB margin dipped to 24.09% from 24.31% a year ago. The company said that the margin would have been 25% before the GST impact. VNB margin is the expected profitability of new insurance business. The investment income plunged 87.9% to ₹1,410.05 crore. The solvency ratio, which is an indication of an insurer’s ability to meet its obligations, stood at 175%, compared with 181% a year earlier. The policy persistency also slipped.

The 13th-month persistency ratio came down to 80.8% from 82.5%, while the 61st-month ratio dropped to 62.90% from 67.90%. The ratios indicate the proportion of policyholders that continue to hold their policies over time.

HDFC Life Share Price Today 

HDFC Life shares traded at ₹550.30 on the NSE as of 2:30 PM, down 0.05% from the previous close of ₹550.55. The share opened at ₹550.05 and traded between an intraday high of ₹554.75 and a low of ₹532.60.

What Do HDFC Life’s Q2 Results Indicate?

HDFC Life’s quarterly results showed that the company witnessed a growth in the premiums and new business value, but at the expense of margins, investment income and persistency. The company attributed the impact on reported profitability and VNB growth to changes to GST effective September 22, 2025. The drop in persistency ratios should also be watched out for as policy renewals play a key role in helping insurers to build a steady premium base. Meanwhile, the solvency ratio was at 175%, but it was lower than the year-ago level. Despite the rise in net profit, HDFC Life shares were virtually flat during afternoon trade, implying a muted reaction at the time of reporting.

HDFC Life Q2 FY26: Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY26 Year-on-Year Comparison
Net Profit ₹447.15 crore Up 3.27%
Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) ₹4,188 crore Up 8.6%
Value of New Business (VNB) ₹1,009 crore Up 7.6%
VNB in Previous Year ₹938 crore
VNB Margin 24.09% Down from 24.31%
VNB Margin Before GST Impact 25%
Investment Income ₹1,410.05 crore Down 87.9%
Solvency Ratio 175% Down from 181%
13th-Month Persistency Ratio 80.8% Down from 82.5%
61st-Month Persistency Ratio 62.90% Down from 67.90%
Profit Growth Before GST Impact Estimated at 15% higher
VNB Growth Before GST Impact Estimated at 11%

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOListingPrice
  • #JioIPOGMP
  • #JioPlatformsGMP
  • #JioPlatformsIPO
  • #MukeshAmbani
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 33% to ₹1,586 Crore; Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Shares

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 33% to ₹1,586 Crore; Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|04:28 PM
Federal Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% to Record ₹1,386 Crore; NII Rises 26%

Federal Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% to Record ₹1,386 Crore; NII Rises 26%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|04:07 PM
HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.27% to ₹447 Crore; Stock reclaims after declining 3%

HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.27% to ₹447 Crore; Stock reclaims after declining 3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|02:36 PM
Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹225 Ahead of October 21 Opening

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹225 Ahead of October 21 Opening

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|02:11 PM
Asian Markets Crash: South Korea’s KOSPI Falls 7.57%, Taiwan Sees Record Foreign Outflows

Asian Markets Crash: South Korea’s KOSPI Falls 7.57%, Taiwan Sees Record Foreign Outflows

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2026|01:05 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.