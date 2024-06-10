Heritage Foods' stock price up by more than 5% today

Heritage Foods’ stock soared by 10% to reach a 52-week high of ₹727.35 on June 10th, following a block deal of ₹319.60 Crore.
In a big deal, about 44 lakh shares, or 4.8% of the firm, were traded on the exchanges. The average price at which the transaction was finalised was ₹725 per share, which represents a premium of about 10% over the previous close.
Heritage Foods’ shares were trading at ₹697.6 on the NSE at 14:56 p.m. Due to the significant transaction, volumes at the counter increased dramatically. Today, 2 Crore shares have traded on the bourses, double the typical daily trading volume of 35 lakh shares over a month.
As of the end of the March quarter FY24, Andhra Pradesh CM designate Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh held a 10.82% share in Heritage Foods, while his wife Bhuvaneswari Nara owned a 24.37% stake. Naidu’s family is the company’s promoter.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.