Hinduja Global net profit jumps to ₹166 Crore in Q1

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd recorded a multifold increase in net profit to ₹165.6 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, mostly due to healthcare business sale profits.

In the preceding fiscal quarter, Hinduja Global Solutions reported a net profit of ₹14.9 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. During the reporting quarter, HGS lost ₹57 Crore from ongoing operations, excluding a one-time gain from the healthcare business sale.

The EBITDA margin was 1.5% in the reporting quarter, down from 6.8% in the same period last fiscal year.

As of June 30, 2024, Hinduja Global Solutions had a net cash and treasury surplus of ₹5,177.2 Crore. In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, the company attracted 24 new clients for its digitally enabled customer experience (CX) solutions and nine for HR outsourcing (HRO) and payroll processing services.

Hinduja Global Solutions has also increased its involvement with over 50 existing clients, with a focus on core CX and digital solutions like robotic process automation (RPA), digital engagement, analytics, cloud, and social care.

At around 12.39 PM, Hinduja Global was trading 0.63% lower at ₹725, against the previous close of ₹729.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹762.15, and ₹721, respectively.

