iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Aeronautics logs 77% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

16 Aug 2024 , 01:48 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares surged 3% to a day high of ₹4,787.70 on the BSE after the firm declared a consolidated net profit of ₹1,437 Crore for the first quarter ended June 2024. This represents a 77% increase over the ₹814 Crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

The company’s operational revenue climbed by 11% year on year (YoY) to ₹4,347 Crore, up from ₹3,915 Crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA for the quarter climbed by 13% YoY to ₹994 Crore, up from ₹880 Crore in the same period previous year. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins increased by 39 basis points to 22.9% from 22.5% in the same time last year.

Although the company’s pipeline remains strong, its first-quarter performance was disappointing. Large engine orders have been moved into Q2, with the remainder likely in H2 FY25. Orders have stalled due to delays in Russia-related programs, which are currently expected in the second quarter of fiscal year 25.

At around 1.00 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics was trading 1.43% higher at ₹4,728.55 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,661.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,776.30, and ₹4,660, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • HAL
  • HAL News
  • HAL q1
  • HAL Share Price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.