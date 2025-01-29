iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hyundai Motors’ Q3 net profit sinks 19% y-o-y to ₹1,161 Crore

29 Jan 2025 , 10:10 AM

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported that its consolidated net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 19% y-o-y to ₹1,124 Crore as compared to ₹1,425 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations dropped to ₹16,648 Crore against ₹16,875 Crore in Q3FY24. 

The auto major recorded sales of 186,408 passenger vehicles. This includes domestic sales of 146,022 units, backed by SUV sales.

The company also stated that it achieved its highest-ever penetration of CNG during the quarter under review, climbing to 15% from 12% in the previous quarter.

Rural penetration increased to 21.2% from 19.7% in the same period last year. Export volumes during the quarter totaled 40,386 units.

Despite recording a loss in the current quarter, Hyundai Motor India is confident about its growth charts and is dedicated to delivering long-term value for its stakeholders. The company maintains a positive outlook on increasing EV demand in India and is moving toward electrification with an extensive approach.

In addition to its aggressive capacity growth plans at the Pune factory, the company is working on broadening its product offering. Hyundai Motor India would also look into other eco-friendly powertrains.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hyundai Motors
  • Hyundai Motors News
  • Hyundai Motors Q3
  • Hyundai Motors Q3 Results
  • Hyundai Motors Results
  • Hyundai Motors Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.