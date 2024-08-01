Hyundai Sales Slip in July

Hyundai Motor India reported on Thursday that its wholesale sales fell 3% year on year to 64,513 vehicles in July. Hyundai Motor India said in a statement that it sold 66,701 vehicles in July 2023.
Domestic car dispatch to dealers fell 3% to 49,013 units this month, from 50,701 units the previous year, according to the statement.
Exports also down 3% year on year to 15,500 units in July.
