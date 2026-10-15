IDBI Fairfax Deal: Shares decline for IDBI, while LIC rises 1%

Shares of IDBI Bank shares came under selling pressure on Thursday, October 15, falling as much as 6% after the stock rallied 8% – a day before on the government’s approval of a 52,877 crore-rupee stake sale to Fairfax Financial Holdings. On the contrary, shares of LIC were up 1% as investors weighed the implications of the proposed deal for both companies.

IDBI Bank was trading at 84.16 at 10:35 AM (NSE) on Thursday, down by 6.85%. Whereas, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were up 1.12% at 398.40.

The movement in the stock came after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax. The agreed acquisition price of ₹81 per share is also of interest, especially as IDBI Bank shares jumped sharply on Wednesday.

IDBI Bank, LIC Share Price Today

Stock Price at 10:35 AM Change IDBI Bank ₹84.16 -6.85% LIC ₹398.40 +1.12%

Why Are IDBI Bank Shares Falling?

IDBI Bank shares had gained around 8% on October 14 following the Cabinet’s approval of the proposed stake sale. Thursday’s decline comes after that sharp move, with investors potentially booking profits.

The agreed acquisition price of ₹81 per share is another point of reference. At ₹84.16, IDBI Bank was trading above that price at the reported snapshot. However, the agreed price should not be treated as a guaranteed floor for the stock, as the transaction remains subject to applicable approvals and completion requirements.

The deal covers the government’s 30.48% stake and LIC’s 30.24% holding. Together, these holdings represent 60.72% of the bank.

Once the transaction is completed, the government is expected to retain a 15% stake and LIC’s holding is expected to fall to 19%, according to the proposed shareholding structure.

What Could Fairfax’s Entry Mean for IDBI Bank?

The proposed change in ownership could reshape the bank’s long-term strategic direction. Potential areas of improvement include operational efficiency, corporate governance, capital allocation and business growth.

The transaction may also create opportunities for IDBI Bank to expand its lending activities, including to businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These outcomes are not automatic, however. They will depend on Fairfax’s plans, the bank’s execution and the applicable regulatory requirements.

For shareholders, the immediate focus remains on the transaction’s completion, regulatory approvals and the final terms of the process, including any applicable open offer.

Why Are LIC Shares in Focus?

LIC is also a key party to the transaction because it is selling part of its holding in IDBI Bank.

The proposed sale would generate cash proceeds for LIC and reduce its exposure to the lender, while leaving it with an expected 19% stake. The financial benefit to LIC will depend on its original investment cost, the accounting treatment of the sale and the market value of its remaining holding.

Analysts expect that reducing the exposure and relinquishing nominee board control could help LIC de-risk its investment portfolio. The proceeds could also support its solvency position and investment strategy.

LIC’s share-price response will therefore depend on how investors weigh the cash generated against the value and future prospects of its remaining investment.

IDBI Bank vs LIC: What Investors Should Watch

Stock Potential positive factors Key near-term consideration IDBI Bank New strategic ownership and potential operational improvements Profit-booking after the rally; acquisition price is not a guaranteed market-price floor LIC Cash proceeds, reduced exposure to IDBI Bank and potential portfolio de-risking Investment cost, accounting treatment and value of the remaining stake

What Happens Next?

The proposed deal is a significant step in the government’s divestment of IDBI Bank, but the ownership change is not yet complete. Regulatory clearances, final transaction terms and the execution timeline remain important.

IDBI Bank’s near-term share price may continue to respond to trading activity following Wednesday’s rally and developments around the deal. For LIC, investors will be assessing the financial impact of the stake sale and how the proceeds fit into the insurer’s wider investment strategy.

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