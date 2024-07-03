iifl-logo

IEX logs 24.7% y-o-y growth in June electricity volume

3 Jul 2024 , 10:53 AM

On Tuesday (July 2), the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a strong rise in power trading volumes for June 2024, representing a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase of 24.7%.

The exchange reached an electricity volume of 10,185 MU for the month, bringing the overall volume, including certificates, to 10,677 MU, up 19.4% from the previous year.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, IEX recorded an electricity volume of 28,178 MU, a 19% increase year-on-year. The total volume for the quarter, including certificates, was 30,354 MU, representing a 20.8% increase over the first quarter of FY24.

The increase in electricity volumes at IEX coincides with a broader increase in the country’s energy usage, which grew by 8.9% YoY, according to government data published in June 2024.

In specialised market categories, the day-ahead market (DAM) grew significantly, reaching 4,849 MU in June 2024, up 18.2% over the same month last year.

Similarly, the real-time electricity market (RTM) volume increased by 20.1% year on year to 3,213 MU in June 2024. In the first quarter of FY25, DAM recorded overall volumes of 13,336 MU, a 6.7% rise over Q1 FY24, while RTM volumes increased by 26.8% year on year to 9,193 MU.

The day-ahead contingency and term-ahead market (TAM), which includes contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts, traded 1,378 MU in June 2024, representing a 23.3% increase year on year. The segment’s overall volume in the first quarter was 3,875 MU, up 28.4% from Q1 of FY24.

At around 10.48 AM, IEX was trading 0.59% higher at ₹186.15, against the previous close of ₹185.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹189.70, and ₹185.61, respectively.

