IFCI, New India Assurance Shares Rally on NSE IPO Buzz: Here’s Why These Stocks Are in Focus

Shares of IFCI Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd jumped sharply on Wednesday, September 2, as market participants reacted to reports that the much-awaited National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO could hit the market this month.

The reports are yet to be officially confirmed, but the possibility of an NSE listing has already started showing up in the share prices of companies that own a stake in the exchange, either directly or indirectly.

IFCI shares surged to an intraday high of ₹99.49, compared with the previous close of ₹87.26. New India Assurance shares also moved higher, touching a high of ₹201.40, against the previous close of ₹185.77.

So, why are investors suddenly paying attention to these two stocks? The answer lies in their NSE holdings.

Why are IFCI shares rising today?

IFCI is not a direct shareholder of the National Stock Exchange. Its exposure comes through Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

IFCI owns around 52% of SHCIL, while SHCIL holds approximately 4.4% in NSE.

This means that if NSE eventually lists at the valuations being discussed in the market, the value of SHCIL’s NSE investment could become significantly more visible. In turn, investors are looking at what that could mean for IFCI’s stake in SHCIL.

That potential value unlocking appears to be one of the reasons behind the sharp move in IFCI shares.

The stock had already delivered a strong return this year, and Wednesday’s rally pushed it to a fresh intraday high of ₹99.49.

Why are New India Assurance shares rising?

The connection is more straightforward in the case of New India Assurance Company.

The insurance company owns approximately 1.42% of NSE directly. Any listing of NSE at a high valuation could therefore potentially increase the market value of New India Assurance’s investment.

That direct exposure has made the stock another beneficiary of the NSE IPO buzz.

New India Assurance shares climbed to ₹201.40 during Wednesday’s session, significantly higher than the previous close of ₹185.77.

NSE IPO could be one of India’s biggest public issues

The potential size of the NSE IPO is another reason the market is paying close attention.

Reports have suggested that the National Stock Exchange could seek a valuation of as much as ₹5.26 lakh crore through the proposed IPO.

The exchange has reportedly discussed a price of around ₹2,000–₹2,100 per share with potential investors, although the final price band and issue structure have not yet been announced officially.

At the reported valuation, an approximately 6% stake sale could raise around ₹30,000 crore to ₹31,500 crore.

If that happens, the NSE IPO could surpass the ₹27,870 crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India in 2024, potentially making it the largest IPO in India’s primary market.

SBI may also dilute NSE stake

State Bank of India is another major shareholder that could participate in the proposed IPO.

SBI Chairman C S Setty has reportedly said that SBI plans to dilute around 0.65% of its stake in NSE through the IPO. SBI currently holds approximately 3.23% in NSE, while its subsidiary SBI Capital Markets owns around 4.33%.

The participation of existing shareholders through an offer for sale could provide another avenue for investors to monetise their holdings in the exchange.

IFCI vs New India Assurance: What’s the NSE connection?

The two stocks have different levels of exposure to NSE.

IFCI: Its exposure is indirect. IFCI owns 52% of SHCIL, and SHCIL owns around 4.4% of NSE.

New India Assurance: The company directly owns around 1.42% of NSE.

This distinction is important. While both stocks can benefit from a higher valuation of NSE, the way that value flows through to their respective shareholders is different.

NSE IPO buzz is driving the stocks, but there is a catch

The recent rally should not be interpreted as confirmation that the NSE IPO will definitely launch this month.

At present, the market move is largely based on reports and expectations around the proposed IPO. The final issue size, valuation, price band, timing and stake dilution will ultimately determine the actual value that existing shareholders can unlock.

This also means that the stocks could remain volatile until there is greater clarity.

A high NSE valuation could be positive for companies holding shares in the exchange. But the extent of the benefit will depend on factors such as the eventual IPO valuation, the number of shares sold by existing shareholders and whether those holdings are actually monetised.

IFCI, New India Assurance share price today

As of around 3:20 PM on September 2, IFCI had touched an intraday high of ₹99.49, compared with ₹87.26 previously.

New India Assurance had touched a high of ₹201.40, against its previous close of ₹185.77.

Stock Previous Close Open Day’s High Day’s Low IFCI ₹87.26 ₹87.50 ₹99.49 ₹87.01 New India Assurance ₹185.77 ₹185.45 ₹201.40 ₹182.41

What should investors watch next?

For investors tracking IFCI share price, New India Assurance share price and NSE IPO news, the next major trigger will be official clarity on the exchange’s IPO.

The market will be watching for details on the IPO launch date, price band, issue size, valuation and stake dilution by existing shareholders.

Until then, the rally in NSE-linked stocks is best viewed as an expectation-driven move rather than a confirmed value-unlocking event.

For now, the message from Wednesday’s trading session is clear: the prospect of India’s most closely watched exchange finally coming to the public market is already having an impact on companies sitting on NSE-linked assets.