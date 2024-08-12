India July E-Way Bill Generation Rises 19% to Record High

The growth in the number of e-way bills generated in the country rose to a nine-month high of 19.2% on year in July. The total number of e-way bills generated during the month rose to 104.86 million, the highest ever in a single month.

Sequentially, e-way bill generation in July grew 4.7%.

The number of e-way bills generated is taken as a lead indicator of economic activity and domestic trade. An E-way bill is a GST document for intra-state and inter-state movement of goods worth more than 50,000 rupees.

The increase in e-way bills suggests GST collections could be robust in August, as most of these transactions will be reflected in next month’s collections. GST collections in July rose 10.3% on year to ₹1.82 trillion.