iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Government starts looking for new chairman of Indian Oil

6 Jun 2024 , 01:12 PM

On Tuesday, the oil ministry began the process of choosing a new chairman for Indian Oil Corp., igniting rumours that S M Vaidya, the current chairman who has been in office for a long time, might not be granted another term.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, oil secretary Pankaj Jain, and CEO of Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. Mukesh Surana will serve on the search-committee that will choose the candidates.

News reports stated that there was no need to interpret the timing too much and that all candidates are welcome to apply, with the qualifying requirements not favouring the incumbent.

As per the job advertisement, applicants must be working for the government, a state-run business, or a private corporation on September 1, 2024, “in a regular capacity – and not in a contractual/ad-hoc capacity.” If they are employed by Indian Oil, they must not be older than 58 years old.

Vaidya doesn’t fit the requirements because he turns 61 in August. After a rare government reappointment order, he was immediately hired back on a one-year contract to continue in his role as IOC chairman, which he had retired from last August.

According to the job advertisement, “the selection committee may also recommend relaxation in the eligibility, age, and qualifications/experience criteria in respect of outstanding candidates.”

In the process of selecting a new chairman for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) in 2022, the selection committee modified the requirements to include retired executives. This aided the committee in selecting retired BPCL chairman Arun Singh as the new ONGC chairman.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) only approved SM Vaidya’s one-year tenure extension last year, despite the petroleum ministry’s recommendation for a two-year extension. The prime minister’s office turned down the petroleum ministry’s request for a further one-year extension for Vaidya before to the general election.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Chairman
  • Indian oil
  • SM Vaidya
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.