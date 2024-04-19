India's Rail Vikas Partners with Turkish Engineering Company

An exchange filing states that Turkish Engineering Consulting and Contracting-TUMAS India Pvt Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The contract is for cooperation and partnership in infrastructure and public transportation projects in India.
After three orders in late March, the state-owned train company was the lowest (L1) bidder. It has already got a Letter of Award (LoA) for a ₹106.37 Crore Madhya Pradesh project in mid-March.
RVNL’s net profit for the October–December quarter (Q3FY24) decreased 6.2% YoY to ₹358.6 Crore. During the same quarter previous year, Rail Vikas Nigam reported a ₹382.4 Crore profit. Operating revenue for RVNL decreased 6.4% to ₹4,689.3 Crore from ₹275.6 Crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
On the NSE, RVNL shares traded 1.69% lower at ₹255.50. The price of rail PSU stock has increased by 43% so far this year, and the stock has returned 250% over the past year.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.