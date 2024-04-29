IndiGo appoints Isidro Orea as chief of transformation

Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea has been named chief of transformation by IndiGo. Orea, a former chief operating officer of the Spanish low-cost airline Volotea, will assume leadership on April 29.

Orea has 25 years of professional expertise in a variety of functional areas, including operations, commercial, strategy, and finance, according to a statement released by IndiGo on Monday.

For the past ten years, he has held a C-level executive position.

At the moment, Wolfgang Prock Schauer oversees IndiGo’s operations, which include about 2,000 daily flights. Prock Schauer’s term expires next year, according to sources.

IndiGo is in the process of being transformed. It made its first wide-body purchase last week for thirty Airbus A350-900 aircraft as part of an attempt to move up from just short-haul flights to the profitable long-haul sector.

Nonetheless, the airline has already begun to transition from being a low-cost, single-class carrier to one that offers a premium class on its A320 aircraft for short-haul international routes. To entice more business travellers, these feature larger seats and extras like hot food and a reward club.

IndiGo has benefited greatly from its no-frills business model, which packs more people into crowded aircraft and charges extra for meals, priority boarding and seat assignment. This has allowed the airline to maintain profitability in areas where other carriers find it difficult to raise fares. Three Indian airlines have filed for bankruptcy since 2012 because they were unable to keep up with growing expenses.

However, IndiGo’s senior management is now persuaded that the airline should take advantage of its strong domestic market leadership to establish itself as a global leader.

Elbers began a quick dive into foreign routes after joining the airline in 2021 from Air France-KLM. Additionally, Greg Sarestky, who oversaw WestJet’s conversion from a low-cost to a hybrid airline, has been appointed as a director of IndiGo.

