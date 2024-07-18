Infosys Reports 7.1% YoY Increase in Q1 FY25 Net Profit

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT company, announced a 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for Q1 FY25, amounting to ₹6,368 Crore. According to a stock exchange filing, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter increased by 3.6% YoY, reaching ₹39,315 Crore.
Quarter-on-Quarter Performance
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Infosys experienced a 20.1% decline in net profit. This decrease was primarily attributed to a tax refund boost in the previous quarter, which had positively impacted the bottom line.
Revenue Growth Guidance
Infosys has raised its revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2024-25 to a range of 3% to 4%. This marks a significant adjustment from previous quarters, where the company revised its annual revenue growth guidance five times over the last five quarters.
Operating Margin
The company’s EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin, or operating margin, improved by 30 basis points (bps), reaching 21.1%.
