iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Inox Wind secures 210 MW wind power project from Hero Future

19 Apr 2024 , 02:26 PM

Wind energy solutions supplier Inox Wind said on Friday that Hero Future Energies (HFE) has placed a repeat order for 210 MW of its 3 MW wind turbine units. In addition, Inox Wind will provide post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services, according to a release.

The order is for (IWL) Inox Wind Ltd’s cutting-edge 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and the scope includes equipment delivery as well as specific add-on services, according to the announcement. The WTGs will be provided to HFE beginning in Q3 FY25 and deployed in South India.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, expressed excitement in revealing a significant repeat order of 210 MW from Hero Future Energies, a trusted collaborator. This order reaffirms the trust in our 3MW WTGs, which are recognized for their exceptional efficiency among similar turbines. The inclusion of this order underlines our positive perspective on growth.

According to the order, the business will offer equipment as well as some additional services. After commissioning, Inox Wind will provide multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Inox Wind Limited is India’s foremost comprehensive wind energy producer and solution provider, with three cutting-edge production facilities and a fleet of over 3000 MW on the ground.

At around 2.19 PM, Inox Wind was trading 3.54% higher at ₹563.55, against the previous close of ₹544.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹565.30, and ₹521.75, respectively.

In a February conference call, Inox Wind management informed investors that many order wins in the fourth quarter of FY24 had increased the overall order book to around 2.6 GW, offering good revenue growth visibility.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Inox Wind
  • Inox Wind news
  • Inox Wind Power Project
  • Inox Wind share price
  • Inox Wind Stock
  • Inox Wind Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:26 PM
D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|11:49 AM
Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.