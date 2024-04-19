Inox Wind secures 210 MW wind power project from Hero Future

Wind energy solutions supplier Inox Wind said on Friday that Hero Future Energies (HFE) has placed a repeat order for 210 MW of its 3 MW wind turbine units. In addition, Inox Wind will provide post-commissioning multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services, according to a release.

The order is for (IWL) Inox Wind Ltd’s cutting-edge 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and the scope includes equipment delivery as well as specific add-on services, according to the announcement. The WTGs will be provided to HFE beginning in Q3 FY25 and deployed in South India.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, expressed excitement in revealing a significant repeat order of 210 MW from Hero Future Energies, a trusted collaborator. This order reaffirms the trust in our 3MW WTGs, which are recognized for their exceptional efficiency among similar turbines. The inclusion of this order underlines our positive perspective on growth.

According to the order, the business will offer equipment as well as some additional services. After commissioning, Inox Wind will provide multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Inox Wind Limited is India’s foremost comprehensive wind energy producer and solution provider, with three cutting-edge production facilities and a fleet of over 3000 MW on the ground.

At around 2.19 PM, Inox Wind was trading 3.54% higher at ₹563.55, against the previous close of ₹544.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹565.30, and ₹521.75, respectively.

In a February conference call, Inox Wind management informed investors that many order wins in the fourth quarter of FY24 had increased the overall order book to around 2.6 GW, offering good revenue growth visibility.

