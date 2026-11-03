ITC FMCG-Others Q2 FY27: Revenue Up 19%, Fastest Growth in 14 Quarters

ITC’s FMCG-Others segment had the best ever quarter in Q2 FY27, contributing revenue growth of 19% YoY on consolidated and 16% on standalone terms. It grew by 17.3% on like-for-like basis and 23% excluding atta.

Revenue Highlights

The company reported standalone revenues of Rs 6,967 crore, compared to Rs 6,024 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 5,578 crore in Q2 FY25. This represents a jump of Rs 943 crore compared to Rs 446 crore last year. Revenues have grown to 2.1x the level of Rs 3,288 crore in Q2 FY20.

Factors driving growth

The growth was driven by continued growth in NewGen channels (e-commerce, quick commerce & modern trade), and recovering well in general trade. All categories grew by more than 20%, including biscuits, snacks, noodles, spices, salt, frozen snacks, homecare and notebooks. Personal wash and dairy also grew in high teens.

Margin Enhancement

Margins improved as segment EBITDA rose to Rs 723 crore (10.4% margin) from Rs 594 crore (9.9% margin). Margins improved by over 50 bps YoY and sequentially. PBIT grew by 28% within the segment. ITC said it benefitted from a better mix of portfolio, good cost control and judicious pricing strategies even though there has been steep rise in input costs. Trade and marketing expenses were kept to competitive levels.

Portfolio

Mother Sparsh, Prasuma, Yoga Bar and 24 Mantra Organic which are digitally native and organic grew to over Rs 1,800 crore annualised run rate.

New Launches

Fabelle The Nav-Ras Collection, Sunfeast 25 g Protein Choco Mocha, ITC Master Chef Crunchy Chicken Nuggets, Yoga Bar Ultimate Whey Isolate Yeast Protein

Adjacents: Aashirvaad Dal Paratha, Matar Pudina Paratha, Uthukuli Ghee, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Rocky Rolls, Classmate Twyst

Core additions: Sunfeast Farmlite Protein Oats & Almonds Cookies, Sunrise meal products, Engage variants, Mangaldeep Temple Sandal Gold

Stock Price:

As on 11:10 AM IST on November 3, 2026, ITC was trading at Rs 267.90, up by Rs 1.50 (0.56%) from the last closing level of Rs 266.40. It began at Rs 269.05 and had a high of Rs 270.60 and low of Rs 264.75.

Conclusion

ITC’s FMCG-Others segment continues to deliver growth and better margins, driven by strong performance across categories and new channels. Investors will be keen to see if the margin expansion can be sustained with input costs remaining high.

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