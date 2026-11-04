iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

ITC Share Price Rise 2%. Enters Top Nifty Performers Today

4 Nov 2026 , 11:13 AM

Shares of ITC Ltd gained 3% to trade at Rs 282 in the early trades on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. It was the top Nifty 50 gainer for the day as the company’s Q2 FY27 numbers showed erosion in cigarette business’ profitability while FMCG business grew.

Key Takeaways

  • ITC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,137.12 crore for the September quarter, down 20.1% year on year.
  • Profit before interest and tax of ITC’s cigarette business fell 27% on year to Rs 3,813.5 crore.
  • Non-cigarette FMCG sales grew by 16% to Rs 6,967.2 crore in the year.
  • JPMorgan said further price increases, particularly in the RSFT category, could help stabilise cigarette EBIT by the fourth quarter.

ITC’s 2026 decline reached 24.3% after the 3% early-trade gain

As the share in early trade went up 3% on NSE, becoming one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index and was trading at Rs 282 around 9:41 am.

ITC’s shares had declined 24.3% so far in 2026, compared with an 8.5% fall in the Nifty 50 over the same period. ITC reported standalone net profit of Rs 4,137.12 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 5,180 crore a year earlier, marking a 20.1% year-on-year decline.

Revenue from operations increased by 45% to Rs 28,317.7 crore during the year under review, ITC said in a statement.

ITC’s cigarette EBIT fell 27% to Rs 3,813.5 crore

ITC reported that cigarette segment profit before interest and tax fell 27% year on year to Rs 3,813.5 crore. Cigarette segment revenue rose 78% to Rs 15,536.1 crore to reach Rs 15,536.1 crore.

ITC’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 3.46 lakh crore at around 9:41 am. At the same time, the Sensex was up 378 points, or 0.5%, at 77,296, while the Nifty was up 112 points at 23,923.

JPMorgan linked cigarette pressure to 7–8% volume decline

JPMorgan estimated that cigarette volumes fell 7–8% after price increases were delayed. The brokerage said ITC’s portfolio restructuring and staggered price increases could gradually narrow the decline in cigarette profitability.

JPMorgan said additional price increases in the RSFT category could help stabilise cigarette EBIT by the fourth quarter.

Non-cigarette FMCG revenue grew 16% to Rs 6,967.2 crore

ITC reported that non-cigarette FMCG revenue rose 16% year on year to Rs 6,967.2 crore, its strongest growth in 14 quarters. The segment’s PBIT increased 28% to Rs 558.3 crore.

CLSA said non-cigarette revenue and EBITDA grew 18% and 23%, respectively, supported by FMCG growth, a recovery in paperboards and strong performance in the agri business.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #CigaretteBusiness
  • #FMCGBusiness
  • #FMCGStocks
  • #ITCQ2FY27Results
  • #ITCQ2Results
  • #ITCResults
  • #ITCSharePriceToday
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Extends Rally to 5th Day, Media, Metal and Realty Surge, IT Drags

Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Extends Rally to 5th Day, Media, Metal and Realty Surge, IT Drags

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2026|05:46 PM
Shyam Metalics Hits 52-Week High: Profit Jumps 96% as Coal and Solar Expansion Plans Boost Sentiment

Shyam Metalics Hits 52-Week High: Profit Jumps 96% as Coal and Solar Expansion Plans Boost Sentiment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2026|05:41 PM
BHEL Share Price Jumps 5% on securing ₹28,000 crore Orders from Adani Power

BHEL Share Price Jumps 5% on securing ₹28,000 crore Orders from Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2026|12:59 PM
Gold Price Today: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold Price Today: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2026|11:40 AM
ITC Share Price Rise 2%. Enters Top Nifty Performers Today

ITC Share Price Rise 2%. Enters Top Nifty Performers Today

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2026|11:13 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.