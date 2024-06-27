iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ITD Cementation secures ₹1,082 Crore contract for Dahej LNG Terminal

27 Jun 2024 , 02:43 PM

On Wednesday (June 26), ITD Cementation India Ltd announced a maritime contract for ₹1,082 Crore, including taxes and charges.

“The company has received a marine contract for constructing Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works at Dahej LNG terminal in the state of Gujarat worth approximately ₹1,082 Crore including taxes and duties,” per a filing with the stock exchange.

The contract calls for the construction of a third berth (jetty) as well as extra work at the Gujarat-based Dahej LNG terminal.

In February, ITD Cementation projected an order inflow of ₹8,000-10,000 Crore for FY25.

According to Prasad Patwardhan, CFO of ITD Cementation, the company now has an order book of over ₹7,000 Crore, with a few bids still in the queue.

He aims to end FY24 with order inflows of over ₹8,000 Crore. Patwardhan noted that some of these new orders will provide a significant contribution to revenue in the coming fiscal year.

The organisation is committed to keeping its balance sheet leverage as low as feasible. As of December 2023, the company’s gross debt stood at approximately ₹860 Crore. The balance statement shows a net debt of just over ₹400 Crore.

Patwardhan stated that the corporation does not anticipate any significant growth in debt levels. However, in the coming fiscal year, the working capital debt may rise marginally.

ITD Cementation India Ltd reported a significant rise in revenue and net profits during the fourth quarter of 2023-2024 compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased by 39.09% to ₹2,279.32 Crore. Revenue increased by 12.16% throughout the quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • ITD Cementation
  • ITD Cementation India Ltd shares
  • ITD Cementation news
  • ITD Cementation Share Price
  • ITD cementation updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.