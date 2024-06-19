ixigo shares get listed at 48.5% premium

Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of travel aggregator ixigo, made an outstanding debut on the NSE today (June 18), opening at ₹138.10, a 48.5% premium to its issue price of ₹93. The stock closed its listing day with a 20% premium on the bourses. The stock closed at ₹161.99 on the BSE and ₹165.72 on the NSE.

Investors responded enthusiastically to the ixigo IPO during its three-day subscription period, which began on Monday, June 10, and concluded on Wednesday, June 12. On the last day of bidding, the ixigo IPO subscription status was 98.34 times.

The offer price was specified between ₹88 and ₹93 per share. Le Travenues Technology received ₹333 crore from anchor investors. Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the offer.

