iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NCLT admits insolvency plea against Jaiprakash Associates

4 Jun 2024 , 01:05 PM

Corporate insolvency of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) has been accepted by NCLT.

According to news reports, the tribunal appointed Bhuvan Madan as the business’s interim resolution professional (IRP) in addition to admitting the company under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The company’s failure to settle its debt of over ₹3,000 Crore prompted the private sector lender to file an application with the tribunal.

In an oral order on Monday, the company was allowed by the division bench consisting of judicial member Praveen Gupta and technical member Ashish Verma. The complete sequence was not accessible until the story was filed.

The move is anticipated to hinder the company’s attempts to carry out an agreement with Dalmia Bharat Group, which was to buy the cement, clinker, and power divisions of Jaiprakash Associates for an enterprise value of ₹5,666 Crore.

Senior attorney RP Agarwal is representing Jaiprakash Associates in the matter, while senior counsel Amit Saxena and Madhav Kanoria of the legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) are representing the lender in the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been requested to approve the sale of the company’s debt of ₹18,000 Crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company of India (NARCL), as reported by ET last month. The company’s lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), have made this request.

Lenders are requesting approval since the RBI instructed banks to send 28 firms, including JAL, for debt resolution under the Act in 2017, shortly after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was passed. The business was included in the RBI’s second list of 28 accounts that needed to be resolved under the IBC.

The flagship company of the Manoj Gaur-led Jaypee Group, JAL consists of operations in the areas of cement, real estate, hotel, fertiliser, and construction. After an uncontested Swiss challenge auction, NARCL purchased 62%, or ₹9,234 Crore, of Jaypee Infratech’s debt in fiscal 2023, providing lenders with a 39% recovery.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • icici bank
  • Jaiprakash associates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.