Jakson Green secures 400 MW solar PPA with NHPC

Jakson Green, a leading energy transition platform, has signed a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC for 400 MW solar power. This marks Jakson Green’s first PPA with NHPC Ltd, enhancing its portfolio to 1 GW under development.

Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green, highlighted the importance of this 400 MW PPA as a major milestone for the company.

The solar project will be located in Rajasthan and will connect to the central grid, providing clean energy to approximately 400,000 households annually.

The project aims to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 752,000 metric tons per year and will create job opportunities during both construction and operation phases. Jakson Green secured this 400 MW capacity through a competitive NHPC bidding process last year, with a tariff of ₹2.53 per unit.

The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months of the PPA signing. NHPC will purchase the power for 25 years, selling it to distribution companies (discoms).

The PPA was signed by Onkar Yadav, General Manager of NHPC, and Kannan Krishnan, Joint MD of Jakson Green, in the presence of senior officials from both companies. Earlier this year, Jakson Green also signed PPAs with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL), bringing its total IPP portfolio to 1 GW.