iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jindal Power wins bid of Bhadreshwar Vidyut acquisition

4 Mar 2025 , 11:29 AM

Jindal Power has emerged as the winning bidder for Gujarat-based Bhadreshwar Vidyut, which is currently going through insolvency proceedings, as per the company’s bankruptcy administrator.

The Naveen Jindal-led private firm has reportedly offered around ₹500 crore for Bhadreshwar Vidyut, which operates thermal power plants in Kutch, Gujarat.

“Lenders have issued a letter of intent to Jindal Power as the successful resolution applicant,” said Hitesh Goel, the resolution professional for Bhadreshwar Vidyut.

Goel, appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to oversee the insolvency process, added, “The next step is to present the resolution plan to NCLT for approval.”

 

Related Tags

  • Jindal Power
  • Naveen Jindal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Krystal Integrated Services Secures Key Airport Contracts

Krystal Integrated Services Secures Key Airport Contracts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|02:57 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 4, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 4, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|02:23 PM
Uno Minda opens new facility in Czech Republic

Uno Minda opens new facility in Czech Republic

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|02:08 PM
Intellect Design’s Canada unit completes transfer of Central 1 digital banking operations

Intellect Design’s Canada unit completes transfer of Central 1 digital banking operations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|02:06 PM
Praveg Ties Up with IHCL to Manage Luxury Resort in Lakshadweep

Praveg Ties Up with IHCL to Manage Luxury Resort in Lakshadweep

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|11:38 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.