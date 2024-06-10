New rifle being developed by Jindal Defence passes Indian Army tests

The Indian Army has approved a series of tests for a rifle built jointly by Jindal Defence and Brazilian manufacturer Taurus Arms, according to the Indian Defence Research Wing internet portal.

The clearance brings the T4 gun one step closer to being selected for a contract to deliver 425,000 rifles to the army, according to the portal.

According to the report, the rifle underwent several tests to ensure its dependability, durability, and performance.

Taurus, which collaborated with Jindal Defence, specialises in small arms manufacturing. According to the report, the collaboration has made attempts to match the Indian Army’s criteria in order to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

At around 12.51 PM, Jindal Stainless was trading 1.79% higher at ₹809.10, against the previous close of ₹794.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹824.95, and ₹795, respectively.

