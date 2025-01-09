iifl-logo-icon 1
Jio Steps Up 5G Monetization Efforts as IPO Looms

9 Jan 2025 , 09:37 AM

Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio plans to increase the number of customers it has acquired in order to scale up Jio AirFiber, its 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) business. According to news reports, this is a component of the company’s plan to speed up 5G monetization in anticipation of a possible IPO by the end of the year.

According to Jio officials, the business has begun expanding its distribution network and streamlining the AirFiber onboarding procedure, allowing it to connect more than one million homes each month. As of the end of September, Jio had more than 2.8 million AirFiber connections, and according to analyst estimates, it added an additional 1.9 million home broadband subscribers in the December quarter.

It is estimated that Jio invested more than $25 billion to purchase 5G airwaves and launch 5G networks throughout India. However, the monetization of 5G has been postponed. This was one of the main factors in the telecom market leader’s decision in July to increase the minimum requirement for anyone wishing to use its 5G mobile broadband service by requiring customers to switch to a more expensive value base plan in order to begin monetizing the next-generation service.

