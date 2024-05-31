iifl-logo
Jio Finance Beta version app launched

31 May 2024 , 11:58 AM

On Wednesday, Jio Financial Services introduced the beta version of the Jio Finance app, which would provide digital banking, loans on mutual funds, and UPI.

The “Jio payments bank account” function of the Jio Finance app streamlines bank management, and quick digital account opening is one of its main advantages.

“This app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings, all in one user-friendly interface,” stated the business in a news release.

It stated that plans for the future included for increasing the range of credit options, starting with mutual fund loans and working up to house loans.

With the goal of “ensuring effortless money management on finger-tips,” the software will be accessible to anyone with varying degrees of experience with financial technology.

According to a company spokesperson, the app’s goal is to completely transform how people now handle their finances.

“Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments and transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive,” the spokesperson continued.

