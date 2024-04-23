Second day of JNK India IPO today

JNK India Ltd received bids for 22% of the amount designated for non-institutional investors (NII) while 67% of portion designated for QIBs received bids, on the 1st day of the IPO.

The JNK India IPO is a book-building IPO that consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.4 Million shares for ₹349.47 Crore and a fresh issue of 7.6 Million shares valued at ₹300 Crore.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) began today, April 23, and will end on April 25, 2024. The price range for each share is ₹395 to ₹415. For the IPO, bids can be placed in lots of 36 shares or multiples of those numbers.

The firm JNK India Limited is involved in the design, construction, supply, installation, and commissioning of cracking furnaces, reformers, and process fired heaters.

The organisation has implemented projects worldwide, including in Nigeria and Mexico, and has completed projects in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Along with diversifying into incinerator systems and flares, JNK India has been honing its skills in the renewable energy space using green hydrogen.

The initial public offering (IPO) pricing range is set at ₹395 to ₹415 per share.

The dates of the IPO are April 23–25, 2024. It is anticipated that shares from the JNK India IPO would be allotted on Friday, April 26, 2024.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the shares of JNK India are anticipated to have their market debut on the NSE and BSE.

