Second day of JNK India IPO today

23 Apr 2024 , 11:36 PM

JNK India Ltd received bids for 22% of the amount designated for non-institutional investors (NII) while  67% of portion designated for QIBs received bids, on the 1st day of the IPO.

The JNK India IPO is a book-building IPO that consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.4 Million shares for ₹349.47 Crore and a fresh issue of 7.6 Million shares valued at ₹300 Crore.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) began today, April 23, and will end on April 25, 2024. The price range for each share is ₹395 to ₹415. For the IPO, bids can be placed in lots of 36 shares or multiples of those numbers.

The firm JNK India Limited is involved in the design, construction, supply, installation, and commissioning of cracking furnaces, reformers, and process fired heaters.

The organisation has implemented projects worldwide, including in Nigeria and Mexico, and has completed projects in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Along with diversifying into incinerator systems and flares, JNK India has been honing its skills in the renewable energy space using green hydrogen.

The initial public offering (IPO) pricing range is set at ₹395 to ₹415 per share.

The dates of the IPO are April 23–25, 2024. It is anticipated that shares from the JNK India IPO would be allotted on Friday, April 26, 2024.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the shares of JNK India are anticipated to have their market debut on the NSE and BSE.

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

