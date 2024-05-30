iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Steel launches zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel product

30 May 2024 , 02:15 PM

JSW Steel announced on Thursday, May 30, in a stock exchange filing that it has launched a new advanced quoted steel product. This makes JSW Steel the first and only Indian steel maker to manufacture and market a zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel product locally.

According to JSW Steel, this unique steel is currently supplied by only a few global companies that employ patented methods. Significant supply constraints have emerged from India’s reliance on imported zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy-coated steel. JSW Magsure intends to address this by manufacturing a product domestically and offering the quickest delivery time.

JSW Steel’s joint managing director and CEO, Jayant Acharya, stated, “We are optimising our coated product mix to meet the nation’s demand for superior quality zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel made in India. JSW Magsure will assist us in capitalising on developing prospects in the Indian market, while also helping the government’s 2030 renewable energy ambitions and the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.”

JSW Steel now manufactures JSW Magsure at its plants in Karnataka and Maharashtra. These factories have a total output capacity of up to 0.9 million tonnes per year.

According to JSW Steel, India’s demand for zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel is likely to treble to 2.5 lakh tonnes this fiscal year, with a market value of ₹2,200 Crore. This increase in demand will be mostly driven by the renewable energy industry.

JSW Magsure is utilised in a variety of applications that require enhanced corrosion resistance, such as steel structures in solar systems, silos, guard rails, and air conditioning components.

At around 2.10 PM, JSW Steel was trading 2.06% lower at ₹883.85, against the previous close of ₹901.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹900.80, and ₹873.25, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • JSW Steel
  • JSW Steel Agreement
  • JSW Steel news
  • JSW Steel Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.