Kewal Kiran buys 50% Stake in Kraus for Rs 166.51 crore

For ₹166.51 Crore, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, which owns the menswear brands Killer, Integriti, Lawman Pg3, and easies, has purchased a 50% share in Kraus Casuals Private Limited.
With this, the business has joined the women’s casual and denim wear market.
KCPL, presently operating under the Kraus jeans brand, is a manufacturer, retailer, designer, and exporter of women’s apparel, with a focus on denim bottom and top wear and casual apparel for women, teens, and children.
Oriental Trading Company was the name of the partnership firm that the company previously operated under.
Whereas KKCL boasts a network of 488 exclusive brand locations, Kraus sells through 1,000 large format stores like Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, and Lulu.
“With today’s acquisition, we will expand in this category as well,” stated Kewalchand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of KKCL. “We have been trying to acquire a brand in the women’s wear category.”
