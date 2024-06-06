Kotak Bank gets RBI approval to offload 70% stake in General Insurance arm to Zurich Insurance

6 Jun 2024 , 09:43 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank announced on Wednesday that it has acquired RBI approval to sell a 70% stake in its general insurance subsidiary to Zurich Insurance Company. In November of last year, Zurich Insurance Company announced plans to acquire a 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General through a combination of capital infusion and share purchase, followed by a subsequent 19% stake acquisition within three years of the initial acquisition for ₹5,560 Crore.
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance is a 100% subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Under present regulatory restrictions, a foreign firm can own up to 74% of an insurance venture in India.
Earlier this month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) authorised Zurich Insurance Company Ltd’s acquisition of a 70% share in the insurer.
The acquirer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. It is a leading multi-line insurer that serves individuals and businesses in over 200 countries and territories.
Kotak General Insurance is strongly aligned with Zurich’s vision, with the goal of creating a differentiated value offer for consumers by delivering new products and best-in-class experiences via a digitally enabled journey.
Kotak General Insurance, founded in 2015 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, is one of India’s newest and fastest growing general insurance franchises. Kotak General Insurance’s pan-India platform serves a diverse range of consumer groups and geographies, including direct-to-customer digital channels, important financial institution relationships, multiline agencies, and access to Kotak Mahindra Group customers.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.