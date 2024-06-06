KPI Green Engineering gets new orders of Rs 351.35 crore

On Wednesday, KPI Green Engineering announced that it has received orders totaling ₹351.35 Crore for projects involving the construction of energy transmission line towers, solar projects and crash barriers for railway track fencing.

According to a BSE filing, the company has received orders for solar projects worth ₹212.38 Crore, which include delivery of tracker type module mounting structure, fixed tilt module mounting structure, and structure part.

The statement claims that the corporation has verified fresh orders totaling ₹351.35 Crore from several clients.

Additionally, it has got an order for transmission line towers worth ₹79.51 Crore, which includes hardware, cable trays, GI strip material, GI structure for isolators, and tower material ranging from 20 kV to 400 kV.

Additionally, the company received orders for projects totaling ₹52.54 Crore, including the delivery of 33 kV lines and a 180 MW pooling substation project.

During the current fiscal year, the company hopes to finish executing the new orders.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/